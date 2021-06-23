Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.65. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 9,857 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. 31.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

