Barclays Increases Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $27.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

PLUG stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

