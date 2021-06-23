Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,364 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of CME Group worth $160,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $215.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.88. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.73.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

