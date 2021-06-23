Barclays PLC Purchases 245,468 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 28.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,115,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $135,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.32. 21,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,111. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $141.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.99.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

