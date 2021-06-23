Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 461,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $84,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,424. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

