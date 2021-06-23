Barclays PLC Sells 309,108 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 604,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,108 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $95,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,474,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Zoetis by 196.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 584,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 694.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,716,000 after acquiring an additional 564,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,966,000 after acquiring an additional 539,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.07. 25,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,148. The firm has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $187.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.