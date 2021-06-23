Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,704 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $2,875,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,376 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 34,542 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 245,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 107,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 641,429 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 408,278 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.