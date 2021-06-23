Barrington Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blucora in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Blucora’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Blucora alerts:

BCOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,741.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Blucora by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Blucora by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.