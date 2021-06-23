Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.75. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock. Baytex Energy traded as high as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 1104631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$384.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

