Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.85. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 52,757 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter.

In other Beasley Broadcast Group news, CEO Caroline Beasley acquired 20,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,236.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,390.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,631 shares of company stock valued at $93,459. Corporate insiders own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 183,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.