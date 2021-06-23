Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Analog Devices by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $163.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $168.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.16. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $919,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,449.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $374,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,655 shares of company stock worth $8,668,021 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.