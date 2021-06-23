Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $940,000 Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 103.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 451,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 229,600 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 98.7% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

