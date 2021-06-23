Belinda J. Johnson Sells 25,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,862,160.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Airbnb stock opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.29. The company has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion and a PE ratio of -9.64. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

