Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Sells $762,910.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $762,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,609,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Hobbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $652,240.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $733,150.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,619,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 568,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 163.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 180,784 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $16,310,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 10.0% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

