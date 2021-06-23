bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Stock Price Down 1.5%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX) was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €38.95 ($45.82) and last traded at €38.95 ($45.82). Approximately 4,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.55 ($46.53).

The company has a market capitalization of $273.35 million and a P/E ratio of 12.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

About bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for bet-at-home.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bet-at-home.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.