Beyond Air’s (XAIR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $135.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of -0.56.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 133.04% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.