BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stake Cut by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,810 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,147 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $24,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 268,024 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BHP Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BHP Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of BBL traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.16. 18,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,449. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

