Big Data Protocol (BDP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Big Data Protocol Profile

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 25,483,115 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

