Bilby (LON:BILB) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Bilby Plc (LON:BILB) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48). 118,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 109,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.87 million and a PE ratio of 30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other news, insider Clive Lovett sold 129,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total value of £49,280.68 ($64,385.52).

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

