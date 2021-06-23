Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Position Lifted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $624.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $608.02. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.43 and a fifty-two week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

