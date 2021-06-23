BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Down 3.5%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $225.20 and last traded at $228.28. Approximately 7,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,547,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of -1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in BioNTech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,483,000 after purchasing an additional 193,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BioNTech by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

