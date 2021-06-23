BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Up 3.6%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $222.29 and last traded at $220.00. Approximately 6,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,536,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.82.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 62,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $18,630,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 73.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 252,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 107,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 54.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167,626 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.