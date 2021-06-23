Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Cap of $649.06 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $649.06 million and $27.91 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $37.06 or 0.00110100 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.26 or 0.00330538 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00199745 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010013 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001172 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

