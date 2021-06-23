BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $49,137.74 and $26,624.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001106 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.96 or 0.00314858 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008332 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 116.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

