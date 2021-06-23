BlackRock Inc. Acquires 410,885 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,121,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,885 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Team worth $59,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Team during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Team during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Team by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Team by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Team by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Team alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE TISI opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Team, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.89.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). Team had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $194.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.