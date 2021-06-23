BlackRock Inc. Has $57.57 Million Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 570,736.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,938,942 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $57,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

