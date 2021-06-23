BlackRock Inc. Has $61.19 Million Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,211 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Modine Manufacturing worth $61,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 55.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 177,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $837.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

