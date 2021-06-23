BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,649,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,103 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.53% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $61,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 158,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 417,813 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.54. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNST. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

