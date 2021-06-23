BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Shares Up 1.1%

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,988 ($25.97) and last traded at GBX 1,984 ($25.92). 72,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 74,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,962 ($25.63).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £968.79 million and a P/E ratio of 8.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,926.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.