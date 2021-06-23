BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Shares Up 1.1%

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,988 ($25.97) and last traded at GBX 1,984 ($25.92). 72,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 74,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,962 ($25.63).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of £968.79 million and a P/E ratio of 8.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,926.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:BRSC)
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).
