Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,237 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,783,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 139,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,894,000 after acquiring an additional 38,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR opened at $173.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.