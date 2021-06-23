Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 5,387 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 34.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,823 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in Autodesk by 2.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $286.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.90.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,046 shares of company stock worth $7,781,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

