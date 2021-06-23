Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,349 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,310,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,733,000 after acquiring an additional 740,026 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $117.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

