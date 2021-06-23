Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.47 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after buying an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in CDW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after buying an additional 565,290 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,853,000 after buying an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.99. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

