Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,142 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 950.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,911 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,287,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,037,249,000 after acquiring an additional 834,078 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 706,492 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after buying an additional 658,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 42,001.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after buying an additional 645,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.94%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

