Blair William & Co. IL Sells 35,662 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,662 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after acquiring an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $200,453,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $174.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $172.35 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

