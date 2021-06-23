Blank Wallet 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.02 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $11.98 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00046541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00108628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00152197 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,068.26 or 0.99806872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002436 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

