BLOCKv Trading Down 33% This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $37.90 million and $518,059.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00054207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.96 or 0.00647315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00077960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00038832 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

