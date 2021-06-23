Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of APRN opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 68.94% and a negative net margin of 8.54%.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $29,098.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

