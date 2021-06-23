BMO Capital Markets Boosts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$2.75

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BTE. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.79.

BTE stock opened at C$2.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.88. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$384.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

