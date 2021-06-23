BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of TMXXF opened at $107.39 on Monday. TMX Group has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $112.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.76.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

