BMO Capital Markets Raises NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$14.50

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NWHUF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NWHUF opened at $10.45 on Monday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

