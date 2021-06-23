BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from BMO Global Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BMO Global Smaller Companies stock opened at GBX 161.44 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.11, a quick ratio of 21.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. BMO Global Smaller Companies has a 1 year low of GBX 113.14 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 168.60 ($2.20). The company has a market capitalization of £926.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.64.
About BMO Global Smaller Companies
