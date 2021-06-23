BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,788 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 63.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in eGain were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in eGain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in eGain in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $338.36 million, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.30.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,020. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

