BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,402,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKTS shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

