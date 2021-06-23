BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $74,000 Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $11,591,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 989,089 shares of company stock worth $41,031,619. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

