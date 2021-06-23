BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LOVE. BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $95.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

