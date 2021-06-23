BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 111.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OPBK stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.