BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,015 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.68. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

