BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,420,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $181,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,028,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.60.

