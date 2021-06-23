Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.71% of Boise Cascade worth $18,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,148,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $20,011,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255,919 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $9,915,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $6,506,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

NYSE BCC opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.04. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.